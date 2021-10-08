Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Skechers U.S.A., Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

NYSE:SKX opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

In other news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 30,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.