Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lamb Weston in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

LW opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

