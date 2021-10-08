Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

OTCMKTS ERMAY opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. Eramet has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96.

About Eramet

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Nickel, Manganese, and Alloys. The Nickel division includes mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives.

