Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Down 6.9%

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s share price dropped 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.19. Approximately 3,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 429,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

ERAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.49). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Erasca Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

