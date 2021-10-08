Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,188,000 after acquiring an additional 37,625 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 19.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 196,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WTRG stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $41.04 and a one year high of $51.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $397.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

