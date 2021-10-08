Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $359.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESS. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $322.78.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $329.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $337.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.9% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,834,000 after acquiring an additional 492,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,079,000 after acquiring an additional 457,610 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 854,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,209,000 after acquiring an additional 248,969 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $70,216,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 346.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 290,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,023,000 after acquiring an additional 225,575 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

