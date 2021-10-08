EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Down 18.5% in September

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.31 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.16.

OTCMKTS:ESLOY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,818. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $61.23 and a twelve month high of $102.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.35, a PEG ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.98.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

