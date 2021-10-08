Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Market Cap Achieves $18.74 Million

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market capitalization of $18.74 million and approximately $44,713.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0977 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Etherisc DIP Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00049536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00234465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00103177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00012094 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Profile

Etherisc DIP Token is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,854,114 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherisc DIP Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherisc DIP Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherisc DIP Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherisc DIP Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.