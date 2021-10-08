Evan Hayes Purchases 295,000 Shares of MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:MXC) Stock

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:MXC) insider Evan Hayes bought 295,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$17,700.00 ($12,642.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About MGC Pharmaceuticals

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies phytocannabinoid derived medicines in Australia and Slovenia. It provides pharmaceutical products, such as Tetrinol for the treatment of cachexia; MXOT01GB01 to treat glioblastoma; MXOT02ME01 for the treatment of melanoma cancer; MXOT03PC01 to treat prostate cancer; TopiCann for the topical treatment of eczema and inflamed skin; and InCann, a biactive capsule to treat Chron's and IBS.

