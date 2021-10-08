EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock Price Down 5.3%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)’s share price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 17.16 and last traded at 17.16. Approximately 2,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 465,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at 18.12.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.54.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 18.86.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported 0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.01 by 0.05. The firm had revenue of 121.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 110.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

