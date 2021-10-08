eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 12,500 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $495,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $564,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $548,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $567,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $630,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $565,125.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $535,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $7,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $445,750.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00.

Shares of EXPI opened at $42.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 96.79 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.20.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The business had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 451.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 100.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 157.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

