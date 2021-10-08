Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Truist Securities

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.66 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average is $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $256.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

