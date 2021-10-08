Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Set at $73.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has been assigned a $73.00 target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

XOM opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.31. The company has a market capitalization of $256.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.4% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 26,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 19,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 32,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

