Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Set at $73.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has been assigned a $73.00 target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.
XOM opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.31. The company has a market capitalization of $256.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.4% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 26,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 19,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 32,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
