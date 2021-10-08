Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.55.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.14. Fastly has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $566,584.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,003,193.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,223,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,479 shares of company stock valued at $5,216,728. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Fastly by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Fastly by 1,808.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

