Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley Sells 7,578 Shares of Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 7,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $190,738.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fathom alerts:

On Tuesday, October 5th, Joshua Harley sold 5,486 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $139,838.14.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Joshua Harley sold 6,581 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $188,414.03.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Joshua Harley sold 3,550 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $91,199.50.

On Monday, August 16th, Joshua Harley sold 1,155 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $32,074.35.

On Friday, August 13th, Joshua Harley sold 1,475 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $46,919.75.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Joshua Harley sold 1,110 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $31,834.80.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Joshua Harley sold 6,235 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $170,090.80.

On Monday, July 19th, Joshua Harley sold 2,460 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $65,436.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Joshua Harley sold 3,191 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $83,444.65.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joshua Harley sold 3,733 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $104,150.70.

FTHM stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.47 and a 1 year high of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.67 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fathom by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 83.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FTHM. Zacks Investment Research raised Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.