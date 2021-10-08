FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $51,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 29,602.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,792 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 110,419 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 46,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 72,193 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,092,110,000 after purchasing an additional 45,377 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,459,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,583 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FDX traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,341. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus decreased their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

