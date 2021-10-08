Feellike (FLL) Market Capitalization Achieves $17,303.74

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Feellike coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,303.74 and approximately $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00061825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.88 or 0.00147772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00091100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,239.29 or 1.00341590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.13 or 0.06419662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

