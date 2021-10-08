Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) is Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Lionstone Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 16.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the period. Ferguson accounts for about 5.4% of Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $22,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $118,000. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

NASDAQ:FERG traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $141.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.79. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $148.67.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $1.665 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

