Fernbridge Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 145.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,599 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,975 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 9.9% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $81,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 32.2% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 5,018 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,263,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,683,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,303.17. The company had a trading volume of 98,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,667. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,364.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,364.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,155.72.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

