Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

ONEQ stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.46. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.