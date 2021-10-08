Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 319.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.08.

Shares of TROW opened at $194.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.22. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.94 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

