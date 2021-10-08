Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $29,000 Stock Position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Momo were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Momo by 1,635.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,473,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,200 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Momo by 465.7% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 57,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 47,590 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Momo by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after acquiring an additional 337,265 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Momo by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 60,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Momo by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,271,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 467,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Momo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $11.02 on Friday. Momo Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Momo’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

MOMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.