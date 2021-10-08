Financial Contrast: Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) vs. MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

48.3% of Antares Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of MiMedx Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Antares Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of MiMedx Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Antares Pharma and MiMedx Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antares Pharma 37.73% 16.55% 9.17% MiMedx Group -31.30% -1,262.51% -41.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Antares Pharma and MiMedx Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antares Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Antares Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $6.63, indicating a potential upside of 90.37%. MiMedx Group has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 164.71%. Given MiMedx Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than Antares Pharma.

Volatility & Risk

Antares Pharma has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Antares Pharma and MiMedx Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antares Pharma $149.60 million 3.95 $56.20 million $0.06 58.00 MiMedx Group $248.23 million 2.68 -$49.28 million ($0.77) -7.73

Antares Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MiMedx Group. MiMedx Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antares Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Antares Pharma beats MiMedx Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection. The company was founded in February 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.