First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Shares Gap Down to $21.28

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.28, but opened at $20.84. First Advantage shares last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 250 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Advantage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth $255,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Advantage Company Profile (NYSE:FA)
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
