First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Shares Gap Down to $21.28

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.28, but opened at $20.84. First Advantage shares last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 250 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Advantage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

Get First Advantage alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth $255,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Advantage Company Profile (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.