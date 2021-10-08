First City Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 162.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,520 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 731.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,227 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 60.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,941. The stock has a market cap of $215.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.76.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.