First City Capital Management Inc. Buys 600 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,893,632 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,838,320,000 after buying an additional 332,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,223,643,000 after buying an additional 5,378,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,313,601 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,081,845,000 after buying an additional 463,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,277,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $874,295,000 after buying an additional 1,246,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,014,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $534,888,000 after buying an additional 201,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.67. 707,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,540,176. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $29.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

GOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.