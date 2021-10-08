First City Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,338 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

NYSE MO traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.80. 126,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,203,696. The company has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.57%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

