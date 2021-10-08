First City Capital Management Inc. Purchases 235 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.5% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.47. The company had a trading volume of 114,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,337,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.40. The company has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

