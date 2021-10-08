First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,259 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $42.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

