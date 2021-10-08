First Quantum Minerals’ (FQVLF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 99.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.12.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.41.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

