First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 37.1% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

NYSE:FIF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,408. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.