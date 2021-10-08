Fmr LLC Has $963.97 Million Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 787,658 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.10% of CubeSmart worth $963,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 60.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 121.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBE stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.36. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

