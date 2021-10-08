Fmr LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,614,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,749 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,036,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,715,000 after purchasing an additional 211,336 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,506,000 after purchasing an additional 578,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $295.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.02. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.28 and a 12 month high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

