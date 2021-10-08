Fmr LLC Purchases 1,986,515 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986,515 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.93% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $1,230,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,652,000 after buying an additional 203,897 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,264,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,554 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $103.79 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.02.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

