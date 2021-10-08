Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,699,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,641 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 14.93% of Capri worth $1,298,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $216,192,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Capri by 12.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,736,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,551,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Capri by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,024,000 after buying an additional 50,705 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Capri by 185.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after buying an additional 1,703,737 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Capri by 40.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,363,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,562,000 after buying an additional 676,006 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.76.

Capri stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business’s revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

