Fmr LLC Reduces Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 42.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,834,063 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,337,179 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,176,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,891,000 after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after acquiring an additional 187,641 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,988,000 after acquiring an additional 240,660 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.70.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $180.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $280.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

