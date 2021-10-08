FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Short Interest Up 21.2% in September

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other FNCB Bancorp news, Director Louis A. Denaples, Jr. purchased 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $40,001.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Bracey acquired 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $95,081.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,297.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in FNCB Bancorp by 62.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in FNCB Bancorp by 110.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 333.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 69.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. 13.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNCB Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 38,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,882. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $169.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. FNCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $8.94.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.74 million during the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 34.69%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from FNCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities.

