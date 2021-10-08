Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Down 15.0% in September

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,622,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,876,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 652,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,527,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 107,870 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 379.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 104,901 shares in the last quarter. 11.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Foresight Autonomous stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. Foresight Autonomous has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $5.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

