Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.16

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $91.16 and traded as high as $103.52. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $100.74, with a volume of 7,390 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $587.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.566 per share. This is a boost from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.