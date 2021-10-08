Fort L.P. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fort L.P. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,397 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Comcast by 1,318.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Comcast by 10.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,322,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $55.22. 317,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,105,126. The company has a market cap of $253.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

