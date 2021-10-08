Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $4.10

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $4.27. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 66,481 shares.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSM. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, October 1st. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.12.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.
About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
