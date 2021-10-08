Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $4.10

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $4.27. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 66,481 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSM. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, October 1st. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.