Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 397,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,125 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $14,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of FOX by 51.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of FOX by 17.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,350,000 after buying an additional 639,630 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 355.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 107,760 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of FOX by 68.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 83,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of FOX by 65.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.44. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. FOX’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

