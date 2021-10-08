Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Holdings Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,664 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,266 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $13,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

