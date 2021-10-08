Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,281 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 11.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,798,000 after buying an additional 208,523 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter valued at $553,000. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 11,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $368,214.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,008 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.62. 11 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,775. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.73. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

