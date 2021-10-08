Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Short Interest Update

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Shares of FRO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.96. 39,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. Frontline has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Frontline will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth $71,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at $108,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

