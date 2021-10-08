Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 311,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,105 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

AGS opened at $8.20 on Friday. PlayAGS Inc has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.09 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.20%. As a group, analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

