Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $6.67 Million Stock Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 72,188 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 20.8% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,609,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,126,000 after purchasing an additional 277,139 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBAI opened at $18.25 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $923.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

LBAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 3,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,139.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $201,723. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

