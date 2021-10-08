Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.68 Million in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 57,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 28.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after buying an additional 52,932 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Genesco by 268.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Genesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Genesco news, CFO Thomas George purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GCO. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Genesco stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.25. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $67.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.36 million. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

