Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,990 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.5% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,598,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,741,000 after purchasing an additional 702,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,056,000 after purchasing an additional 236,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after buying an additional 186,284 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,452,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,076,538.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,129,839.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.31. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $37.35.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Donnelley Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.