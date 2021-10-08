Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,765 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $8,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STMP. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,381,000 after buying an additional 328,305 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Stamps.com by 47.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,333,000 after acquiring an additional 180,853 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter valued at $81,196,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,917,000 after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 404.6% in the 1st quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 268,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,526,000 after purchasing an additional 215,114 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

In other news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.68, for a total transaction of $687,598.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Roland Clem sold 16,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total transaction of $5,456,518.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,016,442. Corporate insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STMP opened at $329.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $329.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.24.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $191.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.78 million. Equities analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.